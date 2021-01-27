Ventura County residents encouraged to turn in unwanted guns

Safety

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to reliquish any unwanted guns during a gun-turn in event on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is hosting the turn-in from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the

Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai and Headquarters (located at the government center) patrol stations.

Many residents own or have inherited firearms they no longer need or want.

The sheriff's office said turning in unwanted or unneeded firearms for destruction prevents misuse or accidental discharges within a home, but also rids the home of unwanted guns, which helps eliminate the risk of theft and the possibility of those unwanted guns ending up on the street and in the hands of criminals.

In addition to all firearms, the sheriff’s office will accept non-working, antique, replica and BB/pellet guns.

Those turning them in can bring them to any sheriff’s patrol station on Wednesday.

Deputies are asking those who participate in this gun turn-in to abide by COVID-19 safety precautions by wearing a face mask and social distancing.

The sheriff's office listed the following protocols that are necessary when bringing a firearm to a station:

Residents must be 18 years old and possess a valid ID.

The firearm MUST be delivered unloaded.

When possible, handguns should first be put in a sealed clear plastic bag.

Rifles should be transported in a proper case, wrapped in a blanket or something similar.

The packaged firearm should be left in your vehicle when you arrive at the police station. Officers at the police station will retrieve it after you notify them at the public counter.

If turning in ammunition for destruction, it must be in a separate bag.

If transporting a firearm by vehicle, the firearm and any ammunition must be separated during the transport. (i.e. place the firearm in the trunk and the ammunition in the passenger compartment).

If you have a firearm for destruction, but have no way to transport it, please call 805-654-9511 and a deputy will be dispatched to collect the firearm.

As a reminder, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the contract cities are offering free gun safety locks. Members of the community can come to any listed police station as well as the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters station located at the government center to receive free gun safety locks during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Remember, Gun Safety is your responsibility!