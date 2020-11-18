More home cooking for the holidays could mean unexpected fires

Safety

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - With more people cooking at home this holiday season, in part, due to COVID-19 travel warnings, kitchen and fryer fires are a serious concerns.

Firefighters demonstrated ways to misuse an oil filled fryer at the Carpinteria-Summerland headquarters this morning. The plan was to show an overfilled fryer, full over heated oil and a turkey drop that caused dangerous splashing.

The demonstration did show the pot bubbling over and hot oil going in all directions including down where the flame was burning.

A massive fireball, however, did not erupt.

Credit was given to the modern design of the large fryers, which have more safety designs than in the past. Years ago when turkeys were dunked in hot oil, it would send the oil over the side and in many cases a fire would start.

In a garage, on a patio deck, or in a structure where there are items that can easily catch on fire, making a cooking mistake can cause a spreading fire, fast.

Carpinteria Fire Marshal Ron Rappaport says water should not be used on a grease fire. Instead a chemical fire extinguisher is the best answer. He also says if you can put the lid on the fryer that's burning it will cut the oxygen and the fire will go out.

In addition to having a structure fire risk, personal injuries have also been reported from the hot, splattering oil.

