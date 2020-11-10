Firefighters put out mobile home fire near Santa Barbara

Safety

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon

It happened at 333 Old Mill Road at around 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire activity underneath the unit.

Fire crews began an aggressive attack and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the living area, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said. The fire was considered to be knocked down but crews would remain on scene for a period of time.

Structure Fire, 333 Old Mill Rd, Santa Barbara. Mill IC reported a working fire in a double wide mobile home. Heavy fire involvement under the coach. FF’s kept fire from spreading to living area & rescued cat. No injuries, cause under investigation. C/T 1:48 *Call Newsline* pic.twitter.com/3MH7UExwnr — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 10, 2020

Bertucelli said the occupants of the home were outside when fire crews arrived on scene. Firefighters also rescued a cat, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.