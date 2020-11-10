Skip to Content
Safety
By
today at 2:37 pm
Published 2:34 pm

Firefighters put out mobile home fire near Santa Barbara

fire crews solvang mobile
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County Fire put out a fire underneath a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon

It happened at 333 Old Mill Road at around 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire activity underneath the unit.

Fire crews began an aggressive attack and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the living area, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said. The fire was considered to be knocked down but crews would remain on scene for a period of time.

Bertucelli said the occupants of the home were outside when fire crews arrived on scene. Firefighters also rescued a cat, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Instagram / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content