Alternatives scared up to calm down the Isla Vista Halloween weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - To divert what could be thousands of people from multiple parties in Isla Vista this weekend, community leaders and UC Santa Barbara are offering alternatives for both health and safety reasons.

In years gone by, large crowds came to Isla Vista for the non-permitted Halloween street party. In recent years, the size and popularity of the event has diminished significantly and the number of arrests has gone down.

UC Santa Barbara had been offering a low-cost concert on campus, but that is not taking place this year due to the pandemic.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has coordinated a Virtual Festival Halloween 2020 with the organizers of the Lucidity Festival LLC.

The event takes place 7 p.m.-1 a.m. October 30th-31st. It is free with a pre-registration into a Zoom room and a Facebook/Youtube/Twitch livestream.

It will have a costume contest, music, and spoken word participants. The Associated Students Program Board hosts a virtual comedy show on Oct. 30. Then, on Oct. 31, Halloween there will be a a virtual concert for UCSB students.

The IVCSD believes this event will offer a way to stay home, have fun and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in an area that has had a spike recently.

