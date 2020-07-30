World Day Against Trafficking in Persons holds rally in Camarillo

Safety

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

This day is held to “raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.”

This year the theme will focus on those who are the first responders to human trafficking. These are the people who work in different sectors -- identifying, supporting, counselling and seeking justice for victims of trafficking, and challenging the impunity of the traffickers.

The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force is working diligently to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking. Last week, the task force conducted an operation at a Ventura County motel in an attempt to rescue victims of sex trafficking and arrest their traffickers.

Detectives contacted with multiple victims during the operation. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force works closely with a nonprofit victim service provider was able to provide resources to a potential victim.

A peaceful rally will take place Thursday for Human Trafficking Awareness Day. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 601 Carmen Drive in Camarillo.

NewsChannel reporter Senerey De Los Santos will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.