Scene cleared after law enforcement investigates suspicious package at Atascadero post office

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The United States Post Office in Atascadero was evacuated Thursday after a suspicious package was located on the property.

The package was located Thursday morning at the post office located at 9800 El Camino Real.

The post office contacted police to report the package.

The post office was evacuated and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Bomb Task Force responded to investigate.

At around 3:10 p.m., the scene was cleared after the bomb squad determined that the package was not an explosive device.