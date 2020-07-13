Lompoc police searching missing woman

Safety

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

43-year-old Carrie Moog was last seen Monday at noon.

Police say she willingly left her residence where she lives with her father.

Moog is a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 135 pounds.

She is believed to have last been wearing a white and blue shirt and blue jeans, but police say she took a bag of clothes with her.

Family members say she has been known to frequent the riverbed in the past.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact Lompoc police immediately at 805-736-2341.