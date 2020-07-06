Shark activity leads to 24-hour advisory by Stearns Wharf

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shark activity witnessed outside of the Santa Barbara harbor Sunday was a natural feeding but it was close enough to shore to have an advisory issued.

More than one credible witness reported a 14 to 15-ft. Great White feeding on a sea lion near the buoy about a mile out.

At one point the shark came out of the water during the attack according to those in the area.

It was never in near shore waters or inside the harbor.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, lifeguards and Park Rangers were all notified.

Several signs about the activity were posted as an advisory from East Beach to Leadbetter Beach.

They were up for 24 hours. No other aggressive activity was reported.

The signs were down by mid-day Monday.

