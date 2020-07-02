Santa Barbara prepares for busier State Street during 4th of July weekend

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara has already seen a revitalized downtown corridor after shutting down much of State Street to vehicle traffic. The area has become busy with pedestrian traffic and people dining outdoors at restaurants.

Even more people are likely to saunter down State Street this holiday weekend, with an influx of visitors expected for the 4th of July despite local worries about large crowds forming and the coronavirus spreading.

The city is planning to keep the downtown area safe and prevent overcrowding, as health officials warn against large groups gathering together.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be out encouraging compliance, but does not plan on issuing citations for pedestrians failing to wear masks or practice distancing. The Police Department says it will only hand out citations in "dangerous" situations, with illegal fireworks used as an example.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.