All fireworks illegal in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the Fourth of July approaches, the Santa Barbara Fire Department is reminding those within the city limits that all types of fireworks are illegal. That includes "safe and sane" fireworks, which cannot be lit within the city even if they are legally bought in Santa Barbara.

Failure to follow these rules could result in a $1,000 file or 6 months in jail. COVID-19 measures have prevented most firework events from being scheduled this year.

Other alternatives to fireworks include:

Using glow sticks

Noisemakers

Outdoor movie night

Red, white, and blue silly string

Patriotic crafts with the family

A birthday party for the USA

According to the NFPA's Fireworks Fires and Injuries report, an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018 were started by fireworks, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 car fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. Five people were killed, 46 injured, and $105 million in damaged property because of these fires.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissions 2018 Fireworks Annual Report, 9,100 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms for firework-related injuries. Half of those injuries were to arms and legs, 34% were to the eye or other parts of the head. Children under the age of 15 accounted for more than one-third of those injuries.