Fire destroys home in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A fire destroyed a home in Santa Maria Friday morning.

The fire ripped through the home on the 700 block of South Lincoln.

Five engines, a truck and a battalion chief responded from the Santa Maria Fire Department. Santa Maria police and ambulance also responded to the scene.

Flames burst from the side of the home as smoke poured out of the windows.

The home was a total loss, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.

The Santa Maria Fire Department also advised bystanders to stay safe and not put themselves in danger by running into a structure fire.