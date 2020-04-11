CASA of Santa Barbara County assembles 70 Easter baskets for children under court care

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - With the help of CVS Pharmacy in Santa Maria, the CASA Children's Activity Committee and the Women's Club of Arroyo Grande, CASA of Santa Barbara County assembled more than 70 Easter baskets to distribute to the children they serve under the protective care of the court.

The Easter baskets were distributed to CASA volunteers, who will do a "porch drop off" to assure that the baskets are enjoyed by the child that they advocate for.

CASA said the baskets include a stuffed animal, plenty of treats and an activity.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates whose mission is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for all abused and/or neglected children by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

During this pandemic, CASA volunteers have also made sure to continue supporting the children they serve while protecting them from the virus.

Rather than meeting in person with the child weekly, they have made adjustments to continue their visits virtually. Some volunteers have chosen to read books over FaceTime, while others have dropped off activity packets to help combat boredom.

At this time, CASA volunteers are serving 330 children in the Santa Barbara County community despite the challenges brought on by social distancing.

CASA said their services are more vital than ever because child abuse cases increase during times of stress. There are still 142 children who are waiting for a CASA volunteer because there currently are not enough volunteers in Santa Barbara County to serve every child.

If you are interested in volunteering with CASA and supporting a child, visit their website at www.sbcasa.org/volunteer.

CASA of Santa Barbara County is always in need of volunteers, but you can also help by making a tax-deductible donation at www.sbcasa.org/donate.