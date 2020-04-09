SB County adding extra patrols at parks, beaches for Easter weekend

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be a different Easter and Passover weekend in Santa Barbara County this year.

In-person religious services and large friend or family gatherings won't be allowed. Beaches and parks in the County will remain open, but law enforcement says large groups cannot gather in those places.

County Sheriff Bill Brown said Thursday that extra deputy patrols, lifeguards and rangers will be out making sure people do not gather. Brown said people disobeying health orders could be cited and face up to a $1,000 fine.

"So please, recognize that this is not the time for us to return to the types of activities that we’re used to on Easter weekend," said Brown, who encouraged people to connect with friends and family via phone or video chat.

Those looking for a religious service will have to watch one online. The local faith community is adjusting to a new reality this year.

“We recognize that this is, as one of our theologians once said, for the life of the world and we dare not act impulsively,” said Father Jon Hedges, who spoke at Thursday’s press conference. “At this time, we must act wisely.”

Hedges also says that these trying times have brought people together.

“We all have been given a holy opportunity to embrace a deeper, broader community that is beyond anything parochial, that is beyond anything partisan,” he said.

Brown reiterated a message law enforcement had earlier this week for the community, saying at-home abuse of any kind is a major concern right now. Anyone who sees or knows about potential abuse should contact law enforcement by calling 911, or a local victim advocate at (805) 568-2400.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County Public Health says that it is communicating regularly with the federal prison in Lompoc, where at least 54 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health is helping with any resources needed from the state or county level, while also advising how to set up a medical center on prison grounds.

Ten more inmates tested positive Thursday, bringing the inmate total to 40.

Santa Barbara County announced 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the County total to 243.

