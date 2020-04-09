No injuries after fire rips through Atascadero home

Safety

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a fire inside an Atascadero home Wednesday night.

The fire was first reported around 8:30 p.m. at a home at 4724 Arizona Ave.

Six engines, one command vehicle and an ambulance responded to the scene. Fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and attic of the single story home.

A couple avoided injury after a fire broke out in the attic of their Atascadero home

Fire crews deployed hose lines and entered the home and found a fire burning in the living room attic space. Firefighters removed ceiling material to access the fire and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home. The fire was contained in about 12 minutes, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

The two people who lived at the home were able to get out safely. A dog and a cat were trapped inside the home, but were rescued without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary investigation indicates that the fire originated from the fireplace flue in the attic.

The estimated value of property lost is $15,000. The estimated value of the contents inside the home lost is $1,000.