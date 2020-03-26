SLO County creates safe parking program for the homeless

Safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Emergency Operations Center is implementing a new program that will use safe parking lots throughout the county to provide homeless individuals and families a safe, clean space to park and sleep in overnight.

The first safe parking site will be open from 7 p.m. on Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m. This site will be located at the Los Osos Library parking lot at 2075 Palisades Avenue in Los Osos.

The parking lot will be used for this program every following night until further notice.

“Those less fortunate, who don’t have a warm home to go to and seek shelter, were at least in some cases able to shower at local gyms and other businesses, which are currently closed due to COVID-19,” said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. “We are trying to meet their basic needs so that they can have a safe and sanitary place to sleep at night.”

The County said these parking sites will be equipped with restrooms and some sites will even have shower facilities when possible.

Personnel will be on-site to check in families and individuals and ensure the parking lot stays safe throughout the night.

The County said that families and individuals who wish to use the safe parking lots will be required to agree to site rules which include respectful behavior and no drug or alcohol use.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19 in SLO County, you can visit ReadySLO.org or call (805) 788-2903.