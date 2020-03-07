Firefighters recommend checking your smoke alarms when you change your clocks

Safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Fire department and CAL FIRE recommend that, when you adjust your clock for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, you also check that your smoke alarms are working throughout your home.

SLO County firefighters said about two-thirds of all home fire related deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

Taking the time to ensure your smoke alarms are working can increase your chances of surviving a home fire by 50%.

In light of this, firefighters recommend:

Installing smoke alarms in every bedroom of your home as well as hallways on all levels and the basement;

Not installing smoke alarms near windows or vents;

Always replacing smoke alarm batters that are low--smoke alarms with long-life batteries are designed to last for 10 years, if the alarm chirps that is a sign the battery is low;

Replacing normal smoke alarm batteries at least once per year;

Testing your smoke alarm every month by holding down the "test" button;

And keeping your alarms clean of dust and cobwebs.

The fire departments want to remind the community that every day a smoke alarm saves someone's life.