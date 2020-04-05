A timeline of Trump promises and predictions on coronavirus — and how they stack up against the facts

Politics

It’s been almost a month since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. In that time, the virus has swept across the US, which has gone from having just a few outbreaks to now leading the world in infections.

Throughout, the Trump administration has issued a series of promises, predictions and proclamations as it has tried to calm the American people and give the impression the virus is under control. But on topics ranging from testing, to treatments, to the critical supplies that health workers need, reality has continued to fall short of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

While this is a fluid situation, with facts changing every day, here’s a look back at some of the promises and predictions the President has made and how they stack up against reality as of Sunday April 5.