READ: Senate bill containing historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus package
Senate leaders unveiled their 880-page bill late Wednesday night containing a historic $2 trillion package to provide a jolt to a US economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, capping days of marathon negotiations that produced one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures Congress has ever considered.
