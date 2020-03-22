Biden picks up endorsement from American Federation of Teachers

Politics

Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers, the latest union group to support the former vice president in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The executive council of AFT, which represents 1.7 million members, voted Sunday to back him.

“Before the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 election was about the soul of our country. Now it’s about our soul, our safety, our health, our security and our economic well-being. Joe Biden is the experienced and empathic leader our country needs right now,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten.

Over the last year, AFT held a number of events and townhalls for its members to assess the presidential candidates, including Biden.

While the union as a whole held off on an official endorsement until now, it encouraged its affiliates and members in February to back Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Weingarten personally endorsed Warren days before she left the 2020 race.

This is the latest endorsement the former vice president has earned as he leads in the delegate count over Sanders.

On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 1.3 million workers, threw its support behind Biden. Earlier this month, the National Education Association, which is the country’s largest union with 3 million members, endorsed him.

The International Association of Fire Fighters was the first union to endorse the former vice president days after he entered the 2020 race.