Recording: Senate Intel chairman issued early warning about dire impact of coronavirus in US

Politics

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, had a blunt warning in February about the dire impact of the novel coronavirus during a private event in Washington.

NPR obtained a recording of Burr speaking on February 27 at a North Carolina state society event, in which he warned about the dangers the virus posed to the US at the same time that President Donald Trump was downplaying the risk of coronavirus.

In his remarks at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, a private GOP social club, Burr warned attendees they might have to alter their travel, schools could close and the military would get involved in the response inside the US.

“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” Burr said, according to the recording obtained by NPR. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

Burr continued: “There will be, I’m sure, times that communities, probably some in North Carolina, have a transmission rate where they say, ‘Let’s close schools for two weeks. Everybody stay home,'” he said.

On the same Burr made his comments, February 27, Trump was downplaying the coronavirus risk, one day after he had named Vice President Mike Pence to lead a coronavirus task force.

“It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” he said. “And from our shores, you know, it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.”

A day earlier, Trump predicted the number of cases in the US could quickly drop to zero.

“When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” Trump said on February 26.

Burr and his committee have been briefed on the coronavirus outbreak as it’s spread, but Burr’s February warnings were based primarily on his experience working on public health preparedness and pandemics, as well as the warnings already coming from public health officials, according to two sources.

Pence had just been tapped to lead the coronavirus task force, there had been increased warnings about the outbreak in Italy and travel restrictions in China were already been in place for weeks.

Burr is also an author of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, which was first enacted in 2006 and was renewed last year.

Publicly, Burr did not issue such dire warnings about the coming impact to the US due to the coronavirus outbreak, though he did talk about the need for the government to respond to the virus. Burr wrote an op-ed with GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee February 7 outlining the steps the US government had available to combat coronavirus. At a March 3 Senate hearing, Burr questioned CDC officials on the issues with producing tests for coronavirus.

“Senator Burr has been banging the drum about the importance of public health preparedness for more than 20 years. His message has always been, and continues to be, that we must be prepared to protect American lives in the event of a pandemic or bio-attack,” Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll said in a statement when asked about the NPR recording. “Since early February, whether in constituent meetings or open hearings, he has worked to educate the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, he has urged public officials to fully utilize every tool at their disposal in this effort.”