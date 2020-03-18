Alabama postpones Senate runoff until July due to coronavirus

Politics

Alabama is postponing its Senate runoff race between former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions due to the coronavirus outbreak, as states across the country attempt to reduce the number and size of large gatherings to mitigate the pandemic.

The special election on March 31 will now be held on July 14. Alabamians can register to vote in the election until June 29.

“The opportunity to participate in the electoral process and have one’s voice heard at the polls is one that we will continue to protect and advocate for,” Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing gatherings with 50 or more people for the next two months to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The next day, the White House advised all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home.

Alabama follows Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio, which have all postponed their presidential primaries to May or June. Alabama’s presidential primary was on March 3.