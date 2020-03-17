Illinois Democrat looks to hold on to House seat amid primary challenge and uncertain coronavirus turnout

Politics

Dan Lipinski has been here before.

The eight-term congressman, one of the few remaining Democrats in the House who opposes abortion rights and voted against the Affordable Care Act, is on Tuesday once again facing a progressive primary challenge from Marie Newman, whom he narrowly defeated two years ago.

But for many reasons, 2020 may not be like 2018 — not the least of which is a pandemic that may shape turnout in this Chicago-area district. Both sides have been encouraging early voting, and the coronavirus has already pushed some states to delay their primaries.

The primary in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District is another test of whether a progressive female candidate can unseat a Blue Dog Democrat, whose local loyalties might be fading as his district changes, and whether the House Democratic conference will be even less of a “big tent” on abortion rights.

Lipinski won by just 2 points in 2018 by mobilizing the Chicago political machine, which first helped his father, and then him, come to Congress. But that machine isn’t what it used to be. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city’s first black female chief executive, is backing Newman.

“I think they have the ability to turn out these suburban voters,” Chicago-based Democratic strategist Pete Giangreco said of Newman’s operation. “The question becomes: Is the rickety old machine any good at pulling people out in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak? I think you gotta call it a toss-up.”

In a similar fight earlier this month, though, more moderate incumbent Democrats have won. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, one of the few other Democrats in the House who votes against abortion rights, survived a challenge from his former intern, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. Like Newman, Cisneros ran with the support of the progressive group Justice Democrats, which was behind New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise, and the backing of EMILY’s List, which spent more than a million dollars on the Texas race.

Justice Democrats is also backing another challenger to an incumbent on Tuesday in Morgan Harper, a former senior adviser to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who faces an uphill battle trying to unseat Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio.

But in Illinois, this is Newman’s second go-around, and she argues she’s in a better position than when she was a first-time candidate two years ago.

“We learned from the first race — there are things that I didn’t do well, and I’m now doing well,” Newman said on an EMILY’s List call with reporters on Friday.

She started fundraising earlier — she’d raised $1.7 million by the end of the pre-primary reporting period, compared with about $1 million at that point two years ago. That’s more than Lipinski, who had raised $1.25 million by the end of this year’s pre-primary reporting period.

“We had a very small voter-outreach program,” Newman said of her 2018 campaign. But as of Friday, she boasted that 3,000 volunteers had knocked on more than 100,000 doors and made tens of thousands of phone calls — something they did much more of as coronavirus halted in-person voter contact ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day primary. The team may even do “a little Irish dancing,” Newman joked, “so we keep our hands down.”

Newman won earlier support from major reproductive rights groups, some of which had been slow to coalesce around her in 2018. A coalition of groups including EMILY’s List, NARAL and Planned Parenthood has spent $1.4 million backing her.

“We need a real Democrat with a real plan,” Newman said Friday. She paints herself as the true ally of congressional Democrats, thanking “my friends in Congress” for their work on a coronavirus stimulus package. Over the weekend, she knocked Lipinski — who was back in the district early Saturday — for not voting on the legislation.

“He was prepared to fly back to DC to vote for the package but after conferring with House leadership they told him they had reached a bipartisan deal and his vote wasn’t necessary,” Lipinski’s office spokesman Phil Davidson told CNN in an email Monday. “He definitely would have been a yes vote.”

Lipinski’s campaign did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Lipinski held a tele-town hall on the coronavirus Saturday morning, which 24,000 constituents dialed in to, according to his office.

Neither Newman nor Lipinski endorsed a presidential candidate, but several of them backed Newman as they looked to solidify their progressive bona fides last year. The only progressive remaining in the race, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the delegate count.

Newman may benefit from a presidential race that’s energizing base voters who side with her — not Lipinski — on issues like abortion. Biden has tended to do well in the suburbs — and that’s where much of Newman’s support came from in 2018, too.

“The bigger question is do a lot of older folks not vote on election day, and if that’s the case, Lipinski’s got a problem, because his vote skews way old,” Giangreco said.

Another unpredictable wrinkle is that the state’s primaries are open. Without a competitive presidential primary and little chance of the GOP nominee at the congressional level advancing, Republicans may opt to pull a Democratic ballot and vote for Lipinski as the conservative choice. And unlike two years ago, Newman is now one of three Democrats running, which could split the anti-Lipinski vote.

Serving on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and chairing the subcommittee on railroads, Lipinski touts his service to the district. Although he voted against Obamacare in 2010, he’s opposed GOP efforts to roll it back and argues that Newman poses a greater threat to the law because she supports “Medicare for All.” The Chicago Tribune editorial board took his side, writing that “such massive government spending programs are unworkable and unaffordable.”

But it’s not clear there’s much of a concerted effort to save someone who’s so out of the mainstream of the national Democratic Party, especially since the district, which backed Hillary Clinton by 15 points in 2016, is likely to remain in Democratic hands regardless of who wins the nomination on Tuesday.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has promised to blacklist all consultants who work for primary candidates against incumbents. But Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the chair of the committee, was forced to cancel a fundraiser with Lipinski last year because of pressure from the left.

Lipinski is benefiting from minimal outside spending by the super PAC affiliate of Susan B. Anthony List, which typically backs Republican women opposed to abortion rights, and a super PAC called the Center Forward Committee, which spent about $40,000 on direct mail for him as of mid-March.