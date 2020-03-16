Trump’s Mar-a-Lago getting a deep clean after confirmed coronavirus cases

Politics

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is undergoing a deep clean after multiple cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the club, a member confirmed to CNN.

Members were notified via email that the Palm Beach, Florida, club, including its grand ballroom, will be closed Monday for a cleaning, with the exception of the beach club, which is separate to the main area and will remain open.

Members were told that dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday.

The deep clean comes after multiple cases of the virus were reported by people who had been on the premises last week. The White House has said Trump has tested negative for the virus.

The press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil’s chargé d’affaires in Washington both tested positive for coronavirus, days after they met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

And one of nearly 900 attendees at a March 8 Trump Victory fundraiser brunch at the club tested positive for coronavirus. Trump Victory, the merged efforts between Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, informed attendees in an email Friday.

“We unfortunately write today to notify you that an attendee at the Trump Victory-sponsored event you attended at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, March 8, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We do not know if the individual had the virus by the time of the event, but out of an abundance of caution, wanted to call this to your attention,” the letter said, encouraging supporters to contact their medical provider if they develop symptoms.

Trump participated in a photo line and gave a speech, a source familiar with the event said. Approximately 70-100 people participated in the photo line.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN “there was no interaction” between the attendee who has tested positive and the President.

“Attendees had no direct interaction with the President at this event and the VP did not attend this event,” a Republican official reiterated.

Though it’s unknown if the person had the virus while they attended the brunch, it’s another example of the risks of exposure in large group settings. Last week, the Trump campaign made the decision to cancel rallies and move other campaign events to a virtual forum for the foreseeable future as the outbreak progresses.