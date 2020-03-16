Senate action on coronavirus bill could wait until later in the week but pressure builds to speed up schedule

Politics

As pressure grows on the US Senate to quickly close up shop this week, roadblocks in the chamber could drag out its proceedings — and push off final passage of a coronavirus relief package until later in the week.

Some senators are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, to approve two must-pass bills as early as Monday: the House’s coronavirus measure and a bill to extend key authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

But swift Senate passage is not completely under McConnell’s control: Any senator can object to quick passage of either bill — and Senate sources tell CNN it’s likely that at least one senator would object.

Discussions about whether to speed up the schedule are expected to intensify when senators return Monday afternoon after they left town last Thursday. And the schedule may be in flux until after the parties’ weekly Tuesday lunches. Democrats are expected to have a conference call as opposed to meeting in person.

On Monday evening, the Senate is scheduled to hold a procedural vote on a bill to renew key FISA authorities after they expired Sunday. Sen. Rand Paul and other senators have demanded amendments to the legislation — and it’s uncertain the Kentucky Republican would allow the measure to quickly pass once senators defeat a filibuster Monday evening.

If Paul and other senators don’t agree to speed up the FISA bill, it could delay final passage until Wednesday or Thursday. The coronavirus bill would not be able to be considered until the FISA bill passes the Senate — unless an agreement is reached to take it up sooner.

Also, the Senate is still waiting on the House to put the finishing touches on the coronavirus bill, which would ensure individuals have access to free testing for the disease, ensure displaced workers have access to paid leave, bolster unemployment insurance benefits, expand food stamps and increase federal funding for Medicaid programs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are negotiating “technical corrections” to the bill, something that could still quickly pass the House by voice vote as soon as Monday. But if a House member objects, the technical corrections bill could be stalled until next week when the House reconvenes — unless the chamber returns early from recess.

