Ohio governor recommends delaying Tuesday’s primary until June amid coronavirus pandemic

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he is recommending moving the state’s primary election, slated to take place on Tuesday, to June over fears around the novel coronavirus.

The move comes as the spread of the virus has caused a major disruption to American life as government officials work to stem the pandemic. On Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in person voting does not conform, and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines,” DeWine said.

He added: “We should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals, who are conflicted, are suppressed. It is therefore my recommendation after talking with the secretary of state, talking with the attorney general, talking with the lieutenant governor, that voting be extended until June 2. That no in-person voting occur today, but rather that in-person voting occur on June 2, but between now and then that absentee ballot voting be permitted.”

DeWine, though, said he does not have the power to postpone the primary unilaterally and will go to court to request the delay.

Ohio is one of four states set to vote on Tuesday. Election officials in Arizona, Florida and Illinois have previously indicated they are moving forward with their elections Tuesday as scheduled.

The Ohio governor said he made his recommendation because he believes the state “should not force” people to “make this choice” between staying at home and voting.

“This was not a decision that was easily made,” DeWine said. “But it is, I believe, the right thing to do.”

The move is a complicated one for Ohio officials, as voters have already started voting in the state where 136 pledged delegates are at stake.

The spread of the coronavirus has effectively stopped in-person campaigning in the Democratic presidential primary, forcing former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to cancel rallies and town halls. It has also had significant implications on down ballot races.

Biden enters Tuesday’s elections with substantial momentum and looking to put enough distance between Sanders and him in the delegate count to effectively end the nomination fight. A postponement in Ohio could extend the Democratic primary, however.

State officials who joined DeWine for his news conference said that they were hearing from both election volunteers and voters who told them they were “really scared” to vote because of the impact it could have on their health, with some outright saying they were going to “skip” voting on Tuesday because of those fears.

DeWine, ever since the rise of the novel coronavirus, has taken an aggressive approach to slowing the virus’ spread, earning plaudits from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Jane Timken, head of the Ohio Republican Party, said Monday that they “fully support this recommendation.”

“We will work with all parties to assist in disseminating information on the new primary date and the new voting rules associated with this change,” Timken said.

And candidates on the ballot in Ohio, like Democrat Kate Schroder in Ohio’s first congressional district, backed the governor.

“Public health comes first,” said Schroder, who has a background in public health. “As a candidate, changing the date of the election is an unexpected challenge, but it is nothing compared to the importance of community safety and minimizing lives lost. I wholeheartedly support Governor DeWine’s recommendation.”

