White House starts temperature checks for those who come into contact with Trump, Pence

A member of the White House physician’s office, accompanied by a press aide, on Saturday are making the rounds of the press area, taking the temperature of anyone who comes into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” Judd Deere, deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

Temperature checks have become more common around airports in an attempt to screen for coronavirus.