Bernie Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucuses

Politics

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses Saturday.

Sanders won with 84 votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden received 48 votes. Two went uncommitted.

Sanders’ win in the contest translates to four national delegates, while Biden captured two.

The Northern Mariana Islands, which has been a US territory since 1975, participates in the presidential primary process but not the general election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucuses while Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses.

