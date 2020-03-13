This GOP governor has been the anti-Trump on coronavirus

Politics

Even as President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about the availability of testing for the coronavirus and its likely spread in the United States, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is showing him how leaders act in moments of crisis.

From the moment it became clear the coronavirus was in the US and in Ohio, DeWine (who was elected in 2018 after serving a stint in the Senate) has been incredibly proactive in his decision-making and high-profile in communicating to the public what he knows and what he doesn’t.

On Thursday, DeWine ordered all Ohio schools to be closed for three weeks beginning Monday. His administration also announced a ban on any gatherings of more than 100 people.

“We know that it will continue to spread but slowing it down will enable health care providers, our hospitals, our doctors, will be able to stay up with the medical problems this virus is causing,” DeWine said of the measures, adding, “We do not want to be in a situation where our medical providers are making life and death decisions on who lives and who dies.”

Decisions like these are not easy. Ordering schools closed causes huge child care issues for lots and lots of parents. Limiting gatherings will have an adverse effect on the state’s economy, without question.

DeWine has also been willing to take a back seat to medical professionals. As Andrew Tobias writes on cleveland.com:

“Unlike President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican who’s muddled his administration’s official pronouncements by sharing his ‘hunches’ about the virus, DeWine has leaned heavily on medical experts advising him on how to handle the crisis.”

This is what leadership looks like. Stepping into the breach, reassuring people with FACTS and taking necessary, if uncomfortable, steps to limit the spread of the virus.

The Point : Kudos to DeWine. Let’s hope our President can learn a thing or two from him.

