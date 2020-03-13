Louisiana secretary of state requests postponing presidential primary due to coronavirus

Politics

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Friday that he requested the state’s governor issue an executive order postponing the state’s upcoming elections, including its presidential primary, because of the threat that the coronavirus poses.

“Today I have certified that a state of emergency exists and requested that the governor issue an executive order postponing the elections this spring. We have requested postponing the April 4 primary election until June 20 and postponing the May 9 general election until July 25,” Ardoin said at a news conference in Baton Rouge.

“While hurricanes, floods and tornadoes are at the forefront of all Louisianans minds, the threat we face from the COV-19 virus is an unprecedented threat and unlike any we have faced,” Ardoin said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.