2 Americans and 1 British national killed in rocket attack on base in Iraq

Two Americans and a British national were killed in a rocket attack on the Taji military base in Iraq, a US Defense official tells CNN.

The official added that multiple people were wounded in the Katyusha rocket attack. It was not immediately clear whether the two Americans and British national were military or civilian contractors working on the base.

Col. Myles Caggins, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition tweeted, “The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates.”

Fox News first reported the fatalities.

15 rockets were fired, according to a coalition official.

The US military said in a statement that the Iraqi military found a pick-up truck with a rocket launcher mounted in the back and three rockets still in the chambers.

Earlier this year, the Iraqi Parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign troops in Iraq. The vote represented a rebuke of the US over its targeted airstrike on Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was killed in January. Iran retaliated days later by firing a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Currently, the legal status of US troops in the country remains unclear. The government has a popular mandate to request that troops leave, but it is unclear if this is legally binding and no timetable was laid out in the resolution.

In January, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through Baghdad calling for US troops to leave the country, heeding the call of powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who called for a “Million Man March.”

At the rally, Sadr reiterated calls for US troops to leave the country in a bid to steer clear of “another war.” Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted an image of the protest. “Iraqis insist on a state with complete sovereignty that will not be breached,” tweeted Salih.

CNN reported in January that there were roughly 5,000 US troops stationed in Iraq. The Trump administration has said it does not intend to pull troops out of the country.

This story is breaking and will be updated.