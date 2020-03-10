House lawmakers reach apparent agreement to renew surveillance law

Politics

House lawmakers have struck an apparent bipartisan agreement on changes to a national security surveillance law ahead of a Sunday deadline, when three of the law’s authorities would lapse.

The House Rules Committee posted the text of the agreement and will meet to discuss the legislation on Tuesday evening, which could pave the way for the House to vote on the measure as soon as Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism earlier in the day that the House would vote this week to authorize the expiring authorities of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“Hopefully we can get that done today and vote by the end of the week,” said McCarthy, a California Republican.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told CNN his aides and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s aides spent the afternoon seeking to hammer out the final details, along with aides to McCarthy and House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, a California Republican.

Senate Republicans appeared cool to the emerging optimism from their House counterparts on Tuesday before the new version of the bill was posted. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said he didn’t know what agreement could pass the Senate this week, whether it was a full reauthorization or a short-term extension.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Burr told reporters, adding he had “no idea” what the House was working on.

And Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican opponent of the FISA authorities, said he was not on board with the details of what he had seen so far from negotiations with Barr.

“So far, I have not seen anything that would satisfy me,” Lee said. “I think we need very aggressive, substantive reform.”

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a leading Democratic critic of the FISA law, said he would review the final details but suggested he would fight it if it institutionalizes the existing system.

Passing a re-authorization of the three authorities that lapse on Sunday has been a tricky endeavor for Congress thanks to divisions in both parties over the law.

Among Democrats, liberals have been pushing for greater civil liberties protections in the FISA law, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California scuttled an earlier vote on the bill in the House Judiciary Committee when she proposed amendments that would have likely sunk the overall bill.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday he’s now on board with what’s being proposed on FISA, a signal that progress has been made, as Nadler was pessimistic last week that an agreement could be struck.

He suggested the Judiciary Committee could vote on the FISA agreement as soon as Wednesday.

“I think we’re very close,” Nadler said, adding he thought the House could pass a deal “very quickly.”

For Republicans, the FBI’s FISA warrant for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has been a flashpoint to change the law, after the Justice Department inspector general detailed numerous problems with the warrants and their renewals.

While the expiring authorities are unrelated to the issues outlined by the inspector general with the warrants and the FISA courts, President Donald Trump and his closest allies have pushed for an overhaul of the law putting them at odds with Senate Republican leaders.

After lawmakers met at the White House with Trump and Attorney General William Barr last week, Barr met Monday evening with McCarthy and other House Republicans.

If Congress can’t strike a deal — which the Senate would also have to approve this week ahead of Sunday’s deadline — another short-term extension could be approved to keep the surveillance authorities from lapsing.

But that’s no sure thing: In 2015, GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a fierce opponent of FISA, delayed the Senate’s vote to reauthorize the provisions, causing them to briefly expire.

Lawmakers said the focus on coronavirus, and the prospect that next week’s congressional recess could get extended, could factor into Congress agreeing to a short-term extension.

“That may need to be the case,” Jayapal said. “I’ve said from the very beginning that I don’t want another extension. We should be able to agree on this now. Obviously, coronavirus has changed the schedule quite a bit.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.