An update on Santa Barbara County’s Primary Election results

Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - While final votes are still being counted, here is a look at the latest numbers that were updated Monday afternoon in Santa Barbara County.

For U.S. Representative 24th District, democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal remains on top with 56%, republican Andy Caldwell has 40% and Kenneth Young has 4%.

The race for the 24th Congressional District will go to a runoff in November.

In the State Senator 19th District race, Monique Limón has 59%, Gary Michaels has 35% and Anastasia Stone has 5%.

State Assembly 35th District: Jordan Cunningham has 58% and Dawn Addis has 42%.

State Assembly 37th District: Charles W. Cole remains on top with 30%, Steve Bennett is still in second place with 25%, Cathy Murillo is in third with 19%, Jonathan Abboud has 7%, Jason Dominguez has 7%, Elsa Granados has 7% and Stephen Blum has 6%.

For County Board of Supervisors - 1st District, incumbent Das Williams will be taking the position after Laura Capps announced she was conceding to him in the race just hours after this result update.

Williams has 52% of votes while Capps had 46%.

County Board of Supervisors - 3rd District: Joan Hartmann will likely keep her seat with 53% of votes, Bruce Porter is behind with 35%, Karen Jones has 7% and Jessica Alvarez Parfrey has 5%.

County Board of Supervisors 4th District: Bob Nelson, the sole runner, will be taking the seat with 96% of votes so far.

Measure J which aims to repair the aging Hope School District facilities with $47 million in bond funding is passing so far by a slim margin. 61% of votes are in favor of the measure with 39% opposed.

Measure I2020 which proposes an additional one percent sales tax for Lompoc is also currently passing with 69% of voters choosing "Yes" and 31% choosing "No."