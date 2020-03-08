Sen. Elizabeth Warren hits the ‘Flip the Switch Challenge’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Politics

Now that she’s no longer a Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has more time to flip the switch.

The Massachusetts senator made a surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” during the cold open, where she was came face-to-face with her SNL twin, Kate McKinnon.

Warren and McKinnon then went backstage and recorded a video for TikTok’s “Flip the Switch Challenge” that was posted it to SNL’s social media.

The viral video challenge involves two participants standing in front of a mirror while listening to Drake’s “Nonstop.” When the rapper says “flip the switch,” participants turn the lights off and back on only to have them reappear in switched clothes and traded places. Typically, one person is calmly holding the phone while the other is dancing.

The challenge has usually featured couples or a parent-child duo in the videos.