Hillary Clinton takes a swipe at Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative

Politics

Hillary Clinton made a targeted dig at first lady Melania Trump during an appearance on a late-night talk show Thursday evening.

While promoting a new documentary about her life, Clinton told Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” her thoughts about Trump’s Be Best initiative during a segment Cohen calls “Plead the Fifth,” in which a guest is asked three short questions.

“What do you honestly think of first lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?” asked Cohen.

“I think she should look closer to home,” replied Clinton, making a veiled reference to President Donald Trump’s social media habits.

The first lady’s Be Best platform focuses on helping children in three different arenas, one of which is online safety and behavior.