A company is offering football fans a chance to win $500 while eating and watching football

Offbeat

Football fans, get ready to win a dream job like no other.

Pickwise, a sports betting site, is offering three fans a chance to become the company's NFL Game Day Guru.

The lucky winners will get $500 in cash, get $100 worth of food delivery vouchers and a chance to pick a chair of their choice that they get to keep -- all delivered to their door to become an "official festive game day experience tester."

"We want to give fans the chance to remember what it's like to have the best seat in the house, so we've decided to open up a vacancy that gives some joy back to those selected, but also helps fellow football fans determine the best game day experience," a Pickwise spokesperson said in a statement.

"We're looking to bring on board food and football fanatics that live and breathe that big game atmosphere at home, and that big game food, whether it's their team playing or not! No previous experience is required, we just want someone who is passionate about food, football and a little bit of Christmas."

In order to win, applicants just need to send in a few details along with why they think they would be perfect for the role.

If selected, all the winners have to do is watch a few holiday game days from the comfort of their home and new chair while enjoying the food that was delivered to their door. Then they just need to report back to Pickwise on their new chair and food as part of a study.

Entrants must be 21 years or older, and the company is accepting applications through December 16.