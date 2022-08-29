Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc police officers are noticing a decrease in crime in the community.

Officers said they've been trying to keep the community safe.

"The Lompoc Police Department is out here working hard and diligently. we go day in and day out and we try to make change,” said Sgt. Jorge Magaña.

Four homicides were reported in Lompoc this year.

“We've had 34 shooting up to date,” said Sgt. Magaña. “In comparison to last year, which by this time, we had 54.”

The department credits the Special Investigations Unit for helping lower the crime rate.

“Contacting gang members, and just other people,” said Sgt. Magaña. “They’ve gotten guns out of the street. So I think all that contributes to the amount of shootings we've had in comparison to last year.”

Officers say changes will continue to happen, as the agency is currently hiring.

“We have limited resources,” said Sgt. Magaña. “So we are finally starting to get to a point where we are becoming active.”

Neighbors in the city hope it continues to drop, for the sake of security.

“A decade ago when it was very rare,” said Lompoc resident Guillermo Amador. “I remember growing up, there wasn’t as much crime.”

Police have made arrests in three homicides. Officers say they are still investigating the fourth case.