SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a woman outside of Rudy's Mexican Restaurant on suspicion of domestic violence.

The restaurant is located near Montecito and Bath St.

The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Half a dozen police units responded to the scene.

Restaurant employees said Rudy's was not involved in the situation.

This investigation is ongoing, check in later for more updates.