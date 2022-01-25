Eight ways to stay safe online

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Director of the Cyber Security Institute at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo joined News Channel 12 live at 4 Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways people can protect themselves from increasing attempts by cyber criminals to hack your information. Bill Britton listed eight ways people can safeguard information online. They are:

Use a different password for every website. Britton recommends a good password manager that will store the information for you and encrypt the data in the cloud. Use multi-factor authentication. Britton says Google and other products have their own two-step authentication. If it looks strange, it is strange. Don't click the link, just like you don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN. They create a tunnel between you and the server you connect to so people will not watch what you're saying. Don't overshare on social media. Use anti-virus software. It will scrub potentially harmful things from your computer. Use the internet to research suspicious emails. Copy the headline and paste it into a search bar to see if the phishing scam has been tried on others. Use one credit card for all online purchases. If you have a problem, you only have to cancel one card. Use a card that has a strong bank behind it with a heavy security platform.