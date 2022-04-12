US, allies aim to force Russia to shift money away from war

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.