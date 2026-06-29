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Five killed in shooting at German youth facility, police say

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Published 5:14 am

By Sebastian Shukla, Benjamin Brown, Lauren Kent, Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Five people have been killed in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade, police said on Monday.

Stade police said several others have been injured in the shooting.

Police said they arrested two suspected perpetrators, including the alleged shooter. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

The area has been cleared and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police told CNN. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mass shooting incidents are rare in Germany. The country has strict gun ownership laws requiring a license. To get a permit to own a gun, residents need to demonstrate they are reliable, undergo a training course and an exam and prove their need to own a weapon.

According to German government data, some 929,000 people in the country of 83 milliom own just over 3 million guns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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