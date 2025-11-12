Rumors swirl of a plot to oust Keir Starmer as the embattled British leader denies attacking his rivals

By Christian Edwards, CNN

London (CNN) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced Wednesday to address reports that rivals in his Labour Party are plotting to replace him as leader, just two weeks ahead of a government budget announcement that could worsen his already dire poll ratings.

Several British news outlets quoted Starmer allies late Tuesday saying his job might be under immediate threat and singling out Wes Streeting, the health secretary, as a challenger whose “ambition” was being viewed with “particular suspicion.” Those same allies briefed that Starmer would fight any challenge to his leadership.

Streeting dismissed the reports as “self-defeating nonsense,” telling British media that he could “not see any circumstances under which I would do that to our prime minister.” He accused those responsible for the briefings – the claims circulated to the press – of trying to “kneecap” him.

By Wednesday afternoon, what might have remained as trivial political gossip had snowballed into a full-blown crisis. Accused by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch of presiding over a “toxic” culture in Downing Street, Starmer was forced to address the reports that his allies were briefing against senior members of his government.

Starmer told Parliament that he had not authorized the negative briefings against his colleagues. “I appointed them to their posts because they’re the best people to carry out their jobs,” he said. “Any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable.”

The latest crisis to hit the government comes ahead of a budget announcement on November 26, when Labour – in order to fill a fiscal black hole – is expected to break a key election pledge by increasing the basic rate of income tax for the first time in half a century.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has indicated that both tax rises and spending cuts are possible when she lays out her plans for the year ahead, seeking to cut government debt. That would likely spur further attacks from Nigel Farage, whose upstart anti-immigrant Reform UK party has led Labour in national polls for months.

Starmer’s popularity went into freefall soon after Labour won a landslide general election victory in July 2024. YouGov, a pollster, said this month that just 17% of Britons approve of the job Starmer is doing as prime minister, while 73% disapprove.

The decision by Starmer’s allies to brief against Streeting, the minister tasked with repairing Britain’s depleted National Health Service, bewildered and blindsided many Labour Party politicians and has raised questions about the prime minister’s control of his governing operation in Downing Street.

“People are flummoxed,” one Labour MP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told CNN. “Nobody quite understands where this briefing is coming from.”

Lawmakers are also perplexed by the timing of the briefing. After an unsteady first 16 months in office left Starmer one of the most unpopular British prime ministers on record, Labour MPs had previously signaled that the prime minister would not face a serious leadership contest until after local elections in May 2026, giving his government time to reverse its decline in the polls.

But the Tuesday night briefing raised the possibility that Starmer could face a leadership challenge after the budget.

Despite Streeting’s denial that he is seeking to challenge for the leadership of the Labour Party, a “Wes for Leader” website was created on Tuesday. CNN has asked Streeting’s office for comment.

Rumors of a leadership challenge last swirled in September, when Andy Burnham – a former MP and the current mayor of Greater Manchester – launched an audacious and abortive attempt at challenging Starmer’s approach on the eve of Labour’s annual conference.

Ousting a Labour leader is difficult, however, since any challenger would need the support of 20% of the party’s members of parliament, meaning 80 lawmakers would need to agree on an alternative candidate.

