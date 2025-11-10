British journalist Sami Hamdi expected to be released from ICE detention and return to UK

By Hira Humayun, Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi is set to be released from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

“The government has agreed to release Sami,” the family said in a statement posted on social media Monday. “He will be able to return home soon insha’Allah.”

The London-based journalist and commentator was detained in San Francisco two weeks ago while on a US speaking tour. Muslim advocacy groups say it was in retaliation for his criticism of Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Hamdi has opted to accept an offer to leave the US voluntarily.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told CNN that Hamdi had voluntarily requested removal from the US and ICE was “happily arranging his removal from this country” in a statement Monday. McLaughlin characterized Hamdi as “an illegal alien and terrorist sympathizer” and said “Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country.”

CAIR’s California chapter and Hamdi’s lawyer on Monday welcomed an the US decision to release the British national. ICE records show Hamdi was still in custody in California Monday afternoon.

In its statement, CAIR said federal immigration authorities accused Hamdi of overstaying his visa – but that the visa was revoked without cause or prior notice. No criminal conduct or security grounds were ever identified, CAIR added.

“This agreement establishes that the government does not consider Hamdi a danger to the community or to national security,” the statement read.

Hamdi was detained at San Francisco International Airport on October 26, a day after speaking at CAIR’s annual gala in California.

On Friday, Hamdi’s wife Soumaya said the US government provided “no evidence” to justify his detention.

“If they want him out of the country, why not simply let him go?” she posted to Instagram. “Why is the US government holding a British journalist without charge?”

Hamdi is known for his analysis on developments in the Middle East and appearances on British TV. He had recently spoken about the US-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza and international plans for the enclave’s post-war governance.

At an event in London in 2023 following Hamas’ October 7 attack, Hamdi called on the audience to “celebrate the victory.” However, in a speech the following year hosted by the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council, he said that “no one is saying October 7 was right.”

“People are saying October 7 was a natural consequence of the oppression that is being put on the Palestinians,” he said.

“It is this simple: Sami never should have spent a single night in an ICE cell,” CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush said on Monday. “His only real ‘offense’ was speaking clearly about Israel’s genocidal war crimes against Palestinians.”

Hamdi is one of the latest pro-Palestinian foreign nationals whose visas were revoked by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, Cornell graduate student Momodou Taal had his visa revoked and was targeted for deportation. The dual UK-Gambian citizen has accused the Trump administration of targeting him for participating in pro-Palestinian protests amid the Israel-Hamas war. In late March, Taal announced he would voluntarily leave the US.

