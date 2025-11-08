Widespread power outages hit Ukraine after Russian missile and drone barrage

By Daria Tarasova-Markina and Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine is facing widespread power outages after Russia launched a massive overnight aerial assault across the country, Ukrainian authorities say.

Nine Ukrainian regions came under attack, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two people were killed and 11 injured by a drone attack that struck a nine-story apartment building in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine. Video captured the moment the drone struck in the darkness.

“There’s nothing here, just ordinary buildings,” said a woman who gave her name as Maia.

“I don’t know how I survived, because all the shrapnel flew onto the bed where I was sleeping,” said Larysa, another resident of the building.

Altogether, ten people have been killed by Russian strikes in the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, and nearly 50 injured.

Of the 45 missiles fired, some of which were ballistic weapons, the Ukrainian air force said only nine had been intercepted. Some 450 drones were also launched.

“26 missiles and 52 strike UAVs [drones] have been recorded hitting 25 locations,” it said, with many of the attacks occurring in the central regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk as well as Kyiv.

“The enemy is once again launching massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” said Energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk.

Emergency power cuts had been introduced in a number of regions, she added, and would be cancelled when the power system stabilizes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.