Prince Harry offers jokey apology to Canada for Dodgers baseball cap faux pas

(CNN) — Prince Harry jokingly apologized to Canada on Thursday for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap when he watched the team take on the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series.

“I was under duress,” he explained in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV News after apologizing. “There wasn’t much choice. I was invited to the Dodgers dugout by the owner. I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, attended Game 4 of this year’s Fall Classic on October 28 at Dodger Stadium, where they watched the Blue Jays level the series against the LA team, though the Dodgers ultimately took the title in Game 7.

“When you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under floodlights, you’ll take any hat that’s available,” Harry joked, while pointedly donning a Blue Jays hat.

“Game 5, Game 6, Game 7, I was Blue Jays throughout. Now that I’ve admitted that, it’s going to be pretty hard for me to return back to Los Angeles,” he added.

Canada was gripped by the World Series last month and early in November as the Blue Jays, the country’s only MLB team, came agonizingly close to upsetting the Dodgers juggernaut.

As the son of Canada’s head of state, Harry has long-standing ties to the country, despite no longer being a working royal. But since he now lives near Los Angeles, his wife’s hometown, he has links to both teams.

He dubbed the incident “Hat-Gate” after it generated long Reddit threads and some criticism in the Canadian media.

The prince was visiting Toronto on Thursday to meet with veterans there ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

He later attended an event to honor Canada’s military, where he delivered a speech that also addressed “the blue-hatted elephant in the room.”

“Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me,” he added.

Meghan lived in Toronto for seven years while filming the hit legal drama “Suits,” and the city also hosted the Invictus Games, which Harry founded, in 2017.

The couple also briefly lived on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, in 2020 when they stepped down as working royals before they eventually settled in Montecito, California a few months later.

