Israel receives what Hamas says are remains of 3 more deceased hostages from Gaza

By Tal Shalev, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel on Sunday received the remains of what Hamas said are three more deceased hostages held in Gaza. The remains were transferred to Israel via the Red Cross and will be taken to the country’s national forensics laboratory for identification.

If confirmed that the bodies are those of three Israeli hostages, that would leave the bodies of eight deceased hostages remaining in Gaza.

The latest transfer of remains comes after Hamas handed over the bodies of two deceased hostages on Thursday evening, identified as Amiram Cooper, 84, and Sahar Baruch, 25.

Hamas had also handed over the remains of three deceased individuals over the weekend, but they were not identified as belonging to any of the deceased hostages, an Israeli official said on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is committed to ensuring the return of all the deceased hostages. Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused Hamas of “pathetic attempts to deceive us, the United States, and the world. They will, of course, fail, and we will gradually bring back all our hostages.”

He added that Israel is still operating against “Hamas pockets” in Rafah and Khan Younis, areas that are under IDF control, “and we are systematically eliminating them.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.