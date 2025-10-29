Skip to Content
Louvre heist suspects have admitted involvement in jewels theft

Published 9:30 am

By Saskya Vandoorne, Lauren Kent, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Two suspects arrested in connection with the theft of France’s crown jewels from the Louvre museum have admitted involvement in the heist and have been remanded in custody, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The Paris prosecutor also said the stolen jewels are not in the authorities’ possession.

The heist – a brazen, seven-minute daylight raid on the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery – captured the world’s attention after thieves escaped with jewels worth tens of millions.

The two French nationals were arrested Saturday evening and held in custody, where they were questioned for 96 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

