Elderly woman found dead on tropical island after cruise ship leaves without her

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — A cruise passenger in her 80s, who had just embarked on a 60-day luxury tour around Australia, was found dead after being left behind on a tropical island.

The passenger, who hasn’t been named, was reported missing to authorities on Saturday night, when a check of small cruise ship the Coral Adventurer confirmed she wasn’t on board.

The vessel had docked earlier Saturday at Lizard Island, a resort island about 30 kilometers (19 miles) off the Queensland coast known for its natural beauty and luxury accommodation.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman’s body was found on Lizard Island on Sunday, and described her death as “sudden and non-suspicious.”

But it’s not clear when she died, nor why no one noticed she wasn’t on board the boat when it departed Lizard Island.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said its investigation will include “the circumstances surrounding why the passenger may not have been accounted for during boarding.”

Records show the Coral Adventurer, with capacity for 120 passengers and 46 crew, had left the port of Cairns just a day earlier on October 24.

Lizard Island was one of the first stops on the 80,000-Australian-dollar ($50,000) cruise taking passengers around the country, via its northern tip of Cape York, towards the coast of Western Australia.

Cruise operator Coral Expeditions advertises Lizard Island as a place passengers can swim, snorkel or take a hike to “Cook’s Look” for panoramic views.

It’s not clear if the elderly woman took part in any advertised activities while on the island.

The company has been operating for more than 40 years and offers cruises around Australia and beyond. Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said in a statement that a “land and sea” search commenced after the crew discovered the woman was missing.

AMSA said it began searching with Queensland Police after the ship’s captain reported the woman missing to authorities at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Queensland Police said the woman was reported missing “after failing to board a vessel in waters off Queensland earlier on Saturday.”

AMSA says the crew will be questioned when the ship docks in Darwin. The port schedule shows it is expected to arrive on November 2.

Fifield, from Coral Expeditions, said the company is “deeply sorry that this has occurred.”

“The Coral team have been in contact with the woman’s family, and we will continue to offer support to them through this difficult process.”

