Returning Gaza flotilla activists claim jail mistreatment in Israel, fear for remaining prisoners

By Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — A group of Gaza aid flotilla participants deported by Israel have claimed they were mistreated while they were detained and expressed their fears for their fellow activists still in Israel.

Twenty-one of the former detainees landed at Madrid Airport on Sunday and were seen hugging relieved relatives and supporters in video published by news agency Reuters.

They were among some 450 activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, arrested last week aboard the Global Sumud flotilla, a coalition of more than 40 humanitarian aid vessels carrying food, water and medicine towards Gaza. Those detained between Wednesday and Friday were brought to Israel, where many remain in prison. Israel has strongly denied allegations of mistreating the group.

The flotilla, which set sail in late August, was the latest attempt by activists to break the years long Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea. Israel claims that the blockade is legal and has called the flotilla a provocation.

Goretti Sarasibar, among activists deported from Tel Aviv on Sunday, told Reuters that, after being released from their cells, they were forced to watch images of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, when militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages.

“They didn’t give us food all day” he said, adding: “Now we are super happy eating, as we were starving.”

Dutch activist Marco Tesh recounted being unable to breathe at one point “because they put something to my face and they tied my hands to my back.”

Fellow deportee Rafael Borrego showed the handcuff marks on his wrists and described the jail conditions.

“At any time that any of us called a police officer, we risked that seven or more fully armed people entered to our cell, as they did on mine, pointing us with weapons at our heads, with dogs ready to attack us, and being dragged to the floor,” he told Reuters. “This happened on a daily basis.”

Juan Bordera, a Spanish lawmaker and activist, said “we fear” for the remaining prisoners, echoing previous reports of harrowing conditions at the jail such as “rotten food,” undrinkable water and beatings with some prisoners resorting to hunger strikes.

Israeli authorities have so far deported at least 170 of the activists it detained.

Responding to earlier reports the activists had been mistreated, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the claims were “brazen lies.”

“All the detainees’ legal rights are fully upheld,” the ministry posted on X on Sunday.

CNN’s Abeer Salman and Billy Stockwell contributed reporting