Man arrested in connection with cyberattack that disrupted European airports

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

London (CNN) — A man in his forties has been arrested in connection to a cyber attack that knocked out automatic check-in systems at some of Europe’s busiest airports last week.

The man, who was arrested in West Sussex, England, on Tuesday evening, was detained on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement shared with CNN. He has been released on conditional bail.

“Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,” Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said in the statement,

“Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK. Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.