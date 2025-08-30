Yemen’s Houthis say prime minister of rebel-controlled government killed in Israeli airstrike

By Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say the prime minister and a number of other ministers in their government were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday.

“We announce the martyrdom of Prime Minister Mujahid Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi… along with a number of his fellow ministers,” the presidency said in a statement carried on Houthi-run television.

The ministers were targeted during “a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activity and performance over the past year,” the statement added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, but officials on Thursday said the military had targeted Houthi leaders days after the group fired a missile that contained a new type of cluster sub-munitions.

The Houthis have been targeting Red Sea shipping in solidarity with Palestinians following the October 7 attacks, and have fired a number of missiles at Israel, most of which have been intercepted.

The rebels are part of an Iran-backed alliance that spans the Middle East but has been badly weakened by Israeli attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

